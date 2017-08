MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A local vigil has been planned in honor of Charlottesville, VA.

The vigil is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. at Valor Park, located at 509 Farrow Parkway.

Three people have died after violence erupted Saturday at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

