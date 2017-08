McBEE, S.C. (WBTW) – McBee has made it to the upper state title game the last three seasons, but the Panthers have not been able to get over the hump and get to the Class A state championship. They hope to change that pattern in 2017.

McBEE

LAST YEAR: 10-4, 3-1 Region 2-A

PLAYOFFS: Lost in upper state title game to Lamar

RETURNING STARTERS: 5 offense, 5 defense

OPENER: Aug. 18 vs. Lakewood