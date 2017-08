WILLIAMSBURG (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person Sunday evening.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Pope Rd., around 3:00 p.m.

Collins says the driver of a 2005 GMC was traveling South on Pope Road when they ran off they left side of the road and hit a tree.

The Williamsburg County coroner has not released the identity of the driver at this time.