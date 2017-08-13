Rallies held in the Upstate after violent protests in VA

(WSPA) – People gathered around the Upstate today and held rallies after the violent protests that happened in Charlottesville on Saturday.

We had crews at the demonstrations in both Spartanburg and Greenville.

In downtown Spartanburg, people gathered around the Daniel Morgan statue and did a peaceful march around the square.

There were no counter-protests.

The group said they wanted to express their views after the events in Charlottesville and to speak out for civil rights for all Americans.

“I feel like we have to take a stand, we’re not going back, we’re not going back to segregation, and we’re not going back to Jim Crow, and we’re not going back to keeping people down because of the color they are or what sex they are for that matter,” said Don Bramblett with Spartans for Civil Rights.

In downtown Greenville, there were people marching with “Black Lives Matter” signs, as well as people carrying Confederate flags.

A group of pickup trucks carrying Confederate flags parked near the Confederate memorial on North Main Street.

People yelled at them as they got out of the trucks and marched with the flags to the Peace Center, our crew says.

Police blocked streets in downtown Greenville and some traffic was rerouted due to the demonstrations.

No violence occurred at either event.