Marion County woman charged for murdering husband, sheriff’s office says

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been arrested for shooting and killing her 53-year-old husband this weekend.

Donna Hewitt Walters 46, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Sheriff Wallace says the shooting happened on Opal Court, off of Gilchrist Road, at the victim’s home. According to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson, Lester Walters, 53, of Mullins was killed.

The afternoon shooting Sunday in Marion County allegedly stemmed from a “domestic issue,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says. Captain Judith Barker with the sheriff’s office clarified Monday that the suspect and the victim are married.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. SLED is assisting.