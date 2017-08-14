Infant, 8-year-old killed in Marlboro County crash

CLIO, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a 2-month old baby and an 8-year-old died in a crash on Carolina Church Road Monday.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol says the one-car crash happened around 11:45 a.m. when a 2003 Infinity went off the left side of the road and hit a ditch.

There were four people in the car. The driver and a backseat passenger were taken to the hospital. A front seat and back seat passenger were killed in the accident.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown identified the victims as 8-year-old Lekea Brewington and 2-month-old Latwain McLaughlin, both of Marlboro County. Their deaths have been ruled accidental and the coroner says both died of vehicle induced trauma.

The front seat passenger was wearing a seat belt and the back seat passenger was not, according to Cpl. Collins.

The crash is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol.