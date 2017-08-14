Back to School 2017: Supply lists across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

By Published: Updated:

The first day of school is just around the corner. Teachers in Horry County went back to work Monday and students in Darlington County go back to class as early as Thursday!

To help your family prepare for the upcoming school year, we have hunted down supply lists for a few school districts in the area! While some schools ask parents to check in with their child’s teacher for lists, many schools in the News13 viewing area already have supply lists loaded on their district’s website.

Click on your district on the list below to see what you’ll need this fall: 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s