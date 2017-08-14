DDRA presents the Yam Jam Concert on Saturday, October 14

DARLINGTON, SC – The Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association presents the Yam Jam Concert on Saturday, Oct. 14, with Level 10 and Eagle Wing Band performing live. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and younger, and free for ages 2 and younger. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. No coolers please. You may bring a chair.

The Yam Jam Concert extends the excitement of the S.C. Sweet Potato Festival, which includes well over 100 vendors of food, crafts, games, and exhibits from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the Public Square in Darlington on Saturday, Oct. 14. The event includes Sweet potatoes and sweet potato dishes abound. Throughout the day entertainment takes place along with a classic/antique car show. A new feature this year will be a live auction of an array of interesting items worthy of your bid, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Darlington County Humane Society. Admission to the festival is free. For more information, visit the Pilot Club website at www.darlingtonpilotclub.org or contact Ruth Flowers at 843-393-3526.