Dillon Christian Football Preview 2017

By Published:

Dillon, SC (WBTW) – The Warriors were perfect in 2016 and rewarded with a state championship in the SCISA ranks defeating Colleton Prep 42-0 to win it all.  It was their 3rd title in the last 9 seasons.  Head coach Christian Wolfe and the gang lose some members off that squad, but bring back plenty of depth and talent as they look to make it back to back crowns.

2016 Record: 13-0, 6-0 in their region

Playoffs: Defeated Colleton Prep 42-0 to win SCISA State Title

Returning Starters: 6 on offense, 7 on defense

First Game: Friday, August 18 – 7:30pm vs Dorchester Academy

