Dillon Football Preview 2017

Dillon, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon Wildcats were back in familiar spot in 2016. That being the state championship game, the result though not what they wanted. The Wildcats lost to Chapman 29-27, ending their year with a 13-2 mark. This season Jackie Hayes and the guys are eager to get back into the spotlight and bring back plenty of skill players and a defense that could be even better in 2017.

2016 Record: 13-2, 5-0 in Class 3A, Region 6

Playoffs: Lost in Class 3A State Championship Game to Chapman 29-27

Returning Starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense

First Game: Friday, August 18th vs Lumberton at home, 7:30pm