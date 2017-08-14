Dillon Football Preview 2017

By Published:

Dillon, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon Wildcats were back in familiar spot in 2016.  That being the state championship game, the result though not what they wanted.  The Wildcats lost to Chapman 29-27, ending their year with a 13-2 mark.  This season Jackie Hayes and the guys are eager to get back into the spotlight and bring back plenty of skill players and a defense that could be even better in 2017.

2016 Record: 13-2, 5-0 in Class 3A, Region 6

Playoffs: Lost in Class 3A State Championship Game to Chapman 29-27

Returning Starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense

First Game: Friday, August 18th vs Lumberton at home, 7:30pm

