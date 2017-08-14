Florence police release photos from Family Dollar robbery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police have released photos from a robbery Sunday in hopes of identifying and catching the suspect.

Officers from the Florence Police Department responded to the Family Dollar on West Lucas Street about a robbery Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the department.

During the investigation, police learned that a male in a purple shirt and dark pants came to the store and demanded money from the manager. The suspect took the money and ran toward North Irby Street, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).