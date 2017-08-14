9 injured, Hazmat team called to pool at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Monday afternoon, Hazmat crews responded to a resort on South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach about an issue with the pool.

Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue confirms the teams were called to the Sea Crest Resort at 803 S. Ocean Boulevard. Fire officials say nine people total are being treated after being in the pool and two of those were juveniles, who have been taken to the hospital.

The pool was evacuated and the people that needed medical help reportedly were suffering from breathing issues, Lt. Evans says.

Officials couldn’t release any additional details, but News13 has a crew on scene working to learn more.