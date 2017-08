FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is searching for a man wanted for questioning regarding theft from Target.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the police department, officers are trying to identify the man in the photograph above in regards to electronics stolen from Target, located at 2791 David H. McLeod Blvd.

Anyone who can help police identify the man pictured is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.