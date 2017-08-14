Marion neighbors say raw sewage ran into yard then nearby creek

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Two people in Marion County claim a neighbor’s raw sewage has run off into a nearby creek where people fish.

Two weeks ago Brenda Housand found what she believes is raw sewage in her back yard.

Housand said three septic tanks have burst into a ditch in her yard.

“I’ve had the sheriff’s office out here, council members, Department of Health & Environmental Control (DHEC) has been out here and the county administrator,” said a frustrated Housand. “They’ve all passed it off to the next person. Expect our council members.”

Housand and her neighbor Carrol Turner spoke to County Council last week. They both blame the Victoria Mobile Park next door and believe raw sewage washed into a ditch that connects to catfish creek.

“There’s a person constantly down there fishing,” said Turner. “This stuff right here, you have sewage coming into this ditch right here raising mosquito and what have you. You don’t know what kind of diseases they are carrying.”

Kathy Dubose, the owner of the mobile home park, did not want to go on camera.

She said there were only two pipes that burst and neither of them had sewage come out, although she wouldn’t say what did come out. She also says both have been plugged off now.

Council member for this area Oscar Foxworth said capping the tanks is the first step he believes the soil surrounding septic tanks should be removed.

“I’m hoping we can hurry and resolve this because it’s not good for our agriculture or the people that eat fish from here. Or the animals that come in contact with it, “said Foxworth.

Foxworth said DHEC did take samples of the water they are waiting for the test results.

I did reach out to DHEC today several times I have not heard back.