NC woman seeks retrial in 1998 Myrtle Beach murder case

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – An attorney for a North Carolina woman is asking for a new trial or sentencing after she was convicted of killing her husband on a South Carolina beach.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported an attorney for 40-year-old Kimberly Renee Poole, former of Mocksville, is asking for post-conviction relief in Horry County, South Carolina.

Poole was convicted of murder and conspiracy in 1998 the shooting death of 24-year-old Brent Poole at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Prosecutors say she was having an affair with John Boyd Frazier Jr., of Winston-Salem, and asked him to kill her husband.

Frazier is serving a 30-year-sentence for murder, armed robbery and conspiracy. Poole is serving a life sentence in Greenwood, South Carolina.

Attorney Charleston Grose says Poole’s previous lawyers did a poor job defending her.