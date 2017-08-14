One person dead after house fire in Socastee

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue Crews say one person is dead after a house fire in Socastee.

The fire was in a mobile home on Keith Street in Socastee.

Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue says the call came in on Monday morning around 2:00.

Nugent says rescue crews responded within minutes and worked to put out the fire and to rescue people inside for about an hour.

Four adults were inside the home, and Nugent says one died. Right now, that person’s identity is not being released.

Another person who was inside the home was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Investigators are working to try to find out what caused the fire.

Horry County Police also responded to the scene.

Nugent says a smoke alarm inside the home went off, and that’s likely what saved the other three people.