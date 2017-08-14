70-year-old woman from Myrtle Beach killed in house fire

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews say a 70-year-old woman is dead after a house fire in Socastee early Monday morning.

The fire was in a mobile home on Keith Street in Socastee, just outside Myrtle Beach.

Captain Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue says the call came in Monday morning around 2 a.m. He adds rescue crews responded within minutes and worked to put out the fire and to rescue people inside for about an hour.

Four adults were inside the home, and Nugent says one died.

Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler says 70-year-old Maria Vaca of Myrtle Beach died from smoke inhalation.

Another person who was inside the home was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.

Investigators are working to try to find out what caused the fire. Horry County Police also responded to the scene.

Nugent credits a smoke alarm inside the home as the tool that likely saved the other three people.