Southeastern Health offers free prostate cancer screening

LUMBERTON, NC – Men—ages 40-69 who meet eligibility requirements—will want to take advantage of free prostate cancer screens August 21 through September 1. Requirements for men ages 55-69 include not having been diagnosed with prostate cancer, not having a PSA within the past year and currently not under the care of a urologist. Men ages 40-54 must meet these requirements as well as be a minority or have a family history of prostate cancer. The screens are sponsored by Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services department. Locations vary. Pre-registration is required by calling 1-844-735-8864.

