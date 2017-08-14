The Blitz High School Football Top 10 Teams – Week 0

By Published:

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Each and every Monday throughout the high school football season, Chris and Julia give their thoughts on the Top 10 teams in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand combined.  This is regardless of class, it lumps everybody together in a fun way to get a gauge on whose the best in our opinions going forward.  Here are the Top 10 entering Week 0.

Julia Morris:

1. Scotland County (NC)

2. Hartsville

3. Dillon

4. Lake View

5. Lamar

6. Myrtle Beach

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. Latta

9. Conway

10. McBee

Chris Parks

1. Scotland County (NC)

2. Dillon

3. Hartsville

4. Lamar

5. Lake View

6. Myrtle Beach

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. Conway

9. Carvers Bay

10. Latta

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s