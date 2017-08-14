The Blitz High School Football Top 10 Teams – Week 0

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Each and every Monday throughout the high school football season, Chris and Julia give their thoughts on the Top 10 teams in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand combined. This is regardless of class, it lumps everybody together in a fun way to get a gauge on whose the best in our opinions going forward. Here are the Top 10 entering Week 0.

Julia Morris:

1. Scotland County (NC)

2. Hartsville

3. Dillon

4. Lake View

5. Lamar

6. Myrtle Beach

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. Latta

9. Conway

10. McBee

Chris Parks

1. Scotland County (NC)

2. Dillon

3. Hartsville

4. Lamar

5. Lake View

6. Myrtle Beach

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. Conway

9. Carvers Bay

10. Latta