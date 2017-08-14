StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Rain chances will continue to be higher than normal heading into the first half of the work week. Another front approached the Carolinas Sunday and began to stall out. This brought in more moisture and support for afternoon showers and thunderstorms and that will be the same trend for Monday as the front will still be in the area. Temperatures will heat up rapidly before the storms develop and highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s once again. The “feels like” temperatures will approach 105°, especially inland. Rain chances will be on a slow decline towards normal by the end of the week with just isolated to scattered activity expected for the afternoons by Thursday and Friday. With less shower activity to cool temperatures down in the afternoon, highs will climb into the low to mid 90s. It will be hot and still humid. Stay hydrated when working outdoors and find shade when possible.

Today: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely, warm and humid. Highs 89-91 inland, 87-89 beaches.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, warm & muggy with spotty showers. Lows 74-76 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Tuesday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs 88-91.