Carolina Forest Football Preview 2017

Carolina Forest, SC (WBTW) – The Panthers got off to a strong start in 2016, going 6-1, but lost their last 4 games including their opening round postseason game in Class 5A to Summerville 45-35. Marc Morris enters his 4th season as the head coach and will have a young squad, but a veteran presence at quarterback with Matt Beale. The Panthers will look to contend in their region and get back into the postseason in 2017, despite their inexperience at some positions.

2016 Record: 6-5, 2-3 in Class 5A, Region 6

Playoffs: Lost in 1st round to Summerville 45-35

Returning Starters: 4 on offense, 4 on defense

First Game: Friday, August 25th vs. Providence Day at home, 7:30pm