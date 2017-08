CONWAY, SC – Conway police are searching for a woman accused to making fraudulent transactions at a Walmart.

On July 26 officers opened the investigation into a fraud that happened at the Walmart at 2709 Church Street in Conway on June 21.

Police say the female suspect used a fraudulent card to complete several transactions at the location.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this subject in the photograph is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790