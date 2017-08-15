Conway woman wanted for sex crime against a minor

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway woman is wanted for a sex crime against a child, according to police.

Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department says officers are searching for Alison Beth Price, 37, of Conway. A warrant has been issued for her arrest for criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.

Police began an investigation in June, and found that the sex crime allegedly happened in the area of Sawyer Street in Conway in May, Lt. Small confirms.

Anyone with information on the case or Price’s location is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.