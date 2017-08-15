Darlington County Sheriff’s Office gets $112K grant for body cameras

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s office was awarded $112,011.27 for the purchase and data storage of body-worn cameras through the General Assembly’s Body-Worn Cameras Fund.

Sen. Gerald Malloy of Darlington was the chief sponsor of S.47, the Body Camera Bill which was passed two years ago, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

This law requires all law enforcement agencies within the state to implement the use of body-worn cameras. Also, the law requires the state to fund local agencies with the purchase, maintenance, and replacement of body-worn cameras and ongoing costs related to the maintenance and storage of data recorded by body-worn cameras.

“One of my goals as Sheriff is to obtain all available grant funding to best serve the people of Darlington County. The use of body-worn cameras protects the citizens, the officers, and the truth”, stated Sheriff Chavis in the release.

In 2016, the Sheriff’s Office was awarded $19,787.00 from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Justice Assistance Grant program for the purchase of body-worn cameras which will supplement the award from the state.

