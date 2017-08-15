Disaster Recovery Office accepting applications for people affected by Hurricane Matthew

COLUMBIA, SC- The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office will begin accepting applications for citizens affected by Hurricane Matthew

Officials will accept people at the following mobile office locations:

SCDRO also has a permanent office located at 1404 N. Main Street in Marion. The office operating hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The housing program will concentrate on the repair and/or replacement of homes based on eligibility and priority need. SCDRO will focus on serving the most vulnerable citizens, giving priority to those who cannot recover themselves.

To be eligible for the program, you must have disaster-caused damage to their home as a result of the October 2016 Hurricane Matthew and own property or live in one of the 24 declared counties. Eligibility, however, does not guarantee assistance. Factors that determine citizen priority include income level, disability, and age.

SCDRO will oversee the funds allocated for the 24 counties impacted by Hurricane Matthew. The counties served by this program include: Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg, Sumter, and Williamsburg.

Citizens who believe they are eligible for the program may call the toll-free number 1-844-410-8560 to make an appointment. For more information, citizens should visit the SCDRO web site at www.scdr.sc.gov or email ContactSCDR@scdr.sc.gov.