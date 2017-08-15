Coroner releases Florence murder victim’s name

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police say one person was murdered early Tuesday morning following a robbery on Gaillard Street.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt, officers were called to 501 Gaillard Street in reference to a shooting around 3:03 a.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, officers located a victim who had been shot. The officers began rendering aid to the victim, who was taken to the hospital by EMS, but later died from the injuries.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identifies the victim as Xavier Washington, 34, of Florence. The coroner’s office says an autopsy is planned for Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Police say just moments before the shooting, two black men, armed with a pistol and rifle, robbed several people standing outside the location. One of the suspects was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red cap and the other suspect was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and Khaki shorts, says Lt. Brandt.

During the robbery, one of the victims was shot, and the gunmen took off on foot.

The Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.