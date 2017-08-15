Little River man shot in arm while taking trash to dumpster, report says

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A Little River man told police he was shot in the arm while taking his trash to the dumpster Monday night.

An incident report from Horry County Police says officers were called just after 10 p.m. to the Tiger Mart gas station on Highway 9 in Longs after a man came into the store saying he had been shot and told the clerk to call police.

When officers arrived, the victim, a 27-year-old man from Little River, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Nitro. The victim told police he was traveling on Highway 57 after work to take the trash to the dumpster when he was shot in the arm. The officer notes that there was a visible gun shot wound and the man’s shorts were bloody from the victim placing his hand on his shorts.

The man told police he did not know who shot him nor did he know where the shot came from. The man drove to the first gas station he saw and asked the clerk to call police, the report states.

The victim was taken to the hospital and police say there is no suspect information at this time.