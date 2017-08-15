Coroner says no foul play suspected in Darlington shooting

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington police say they were called to Southern Pine Street Tuesday evening after a person was shot.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee was called to the scene to investigate and confirms one person is dead. Wednesday, Hardee identified the deceased as 19-year-old Tyrell McCain of Darlington.

Lt. Kimberly Nelson says around 4:18 p.m. officers arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation by the Coroner and the Darlington City Police. The Coroner will make a ruling in the death in the coming days. At this time, foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 843-398-4026.