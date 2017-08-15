Coroner called to deadly Darlington shooting on Southern Pine Street

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington police say they were called to Southern Pine Street Tuesday evening after a person was shot.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee was called to the scene to investigate and confirms one person is dead.

Lt. Kimberly Nelson says around 4:18 p.m. officers arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The incident is being investigated by the Darlington Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 843-398-4026.