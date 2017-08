DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington police say they were called to Southern Pine Street Tuesday evening after a person was shot.

Lt. Kimberly Nelson says around 4:18 p.m. officers arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the Darlington Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 843-398-4026.