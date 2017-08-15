SLED en route to investigate Marion County ‘suspicious’ death

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a death on Bowling Green Road Tuesday morning.

According to Sheriff Brian Wallace, one person is confirmed dead. Although Sheriff Wallace could not give any details as to a possible cause of death, he did say they are treating the case as a suspicious death and SLED crime scene is en route to assist with the investigation.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time. No possible suspect information was released by the sheriff’s office.