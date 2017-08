MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called about a death on Bowling Green Road Tuesday morning.

According to Sheriff Brian Wallace, one person is dead.

Later Tuesday, Sheriff Wallace announced that the person’s cause of death “looked to be a self- inflicted gunshot wound.”

Earlier, officials were treating the case as a suspicious death and SLED crime scene was initially called to assist.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.