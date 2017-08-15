Socastee Football Preview 2017

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The Socastee Braves may have finished just 3-7 last season, but knocking off West Florence in the final game of the season has set the big stage for big things in 2017. That victory not only knocked them from the playoffs, but gave the senior class hope and motivation as they spring forward. Doug Illing and his Braves have plenty of experience, depth, and return 15 starters as they look forward to a much better 2017 season on the gridiron.

2016 Record: 3-7, 1-4 in Class 5A, Region 6

Playoffs: Did not qualify

Returning Starters: 7 on offense, 8 on defense

First Game: Friday, August 18th vs. West Brunswick at home, 7:30pm