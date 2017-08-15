StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

The weather pattern we have seen for the past couple of weeks will continue for much of this week. That means it will be warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A weak front moved into the Carolinas over the weekend, and it will stay stalled in the area through today. This will keep the chance for showers and storms going. It will be hot with high temperatures mainly in the low to mid 90s. The front will dissipate by mid week, but the chance for hit or miss storms will continue. Another front will move into the Carolinas this weekend. It will not be strong enough for any cooler weather, and it will not move south enough to push away the moisture, but it will keep the chance for clouds and thunderstorms around through the weekend. This weather pattern will continue into the start of next week, which is not the best news for eclipse viewers.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92-93 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows 75-77 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Wednesday,partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-95.