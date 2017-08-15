Coroner identifies NC woman found dead in Green Sea

GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Horry County Police Department are on scene of a homicide investigation near Green Sea Tuesday morning.

Department Spokesperson Krystal Dotson says a woman was found dead.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the woman as 31-year-old Latosha Nicole Lewis from Tabor City. An autopsy is scheduled for late Tuesday afternoon

The investigation is on Carolina Road near Church Road in Horry County. Police are not releasing the cause of death at this time, but they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Dotson says right now there are no suspects, but officers are sending out their bloodhound unit to canvas the area.