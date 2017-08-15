Horry County Police deploy bloodhound unit after woman’s body found

GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Horry County Police Department are on scene of a homicide investigation near Green Sea Tuesday morning.

Department Spokesperson Krystal Dotson says a woman was found dead. Right now, her identity is not being released.

The investigation is on Carolina Road near Church Road in Horry County. Police are not releasing the cause of death at this time, but they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Dotson says right now there are no suspects, but officers are sending out their bloodhound unit to canvas the area.

As more information is made available by police, News13 will update this online article and will have breaking news updates on News13 NOW and News13 at Noon.