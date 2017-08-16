CrossFit Q.F.E. coaches compete at next level

LUMBERTON, NC – Three CrossFit Quest for Excellence (Q.F.E.) coaches, Alex Johnston, Kenny Meroney and Daniel Perdue, practice what they preach and because of their hard work, have recently qualified for the CrossFit competition, Granite Games, where they will compete against athletes from across the nation.

The three-man team placed in the top 45 of their divisional online qualifier in June to secure their invitation to the Granite Games, which is a three-day competition in Minnesota in early September. The competition will feature a variety of elements including weight lifting, open water swimming, gymnastics and general CrossFit events and will give these local CrossFit coaches an opportunity to test their skills and fitness abilities at the next level.

“It’s fun to compete,” Johnston said. “It’s a unique opportunity, and we are looking forward to it.” In referencing CrossFit competitions, Perdue stated that it’s a true test of fitness and that’s part of the reason he signed the team up for the event this year, which is the first time they have qualified for the Granite Games. The last two years Perdue, Johnston and Merony have competed in the qualifying round just as way to compete and push each other. “The hard part is done.” Perdue said “We just need to get there and have fun.”

According to the CrossFit Q.F.E. website, CrossFit is a strength and conditioning program built on functional, real life, multi-jointed movements. When asked why people should join the CrossFit Q.F.E. family, Perdue replied “Why not? We all have to start somewhere.”

CrossFit Q.F.E is an affiliate of Southeastern Health and is located at 109 East 24th Street in Lumberton, N.C. If you are interested in joining the CrossFit Q.F.E. community, call (910) 735-8040 or visit www.crossfitqfe.com for more information.