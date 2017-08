DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington police are looking for three men they say robbed a gas station on Lamar Highway early Wednesday morning.

Lt. Kimberly Nelson says around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, one man wearing a mask and armed with a gun entered a Sav-Way gas station and took the cash register.

Nelson says the men parked on the side of the store in an older model vehicle with North Carolina tags.

The department is asking anyone with any information to please call (843) 398-4026.