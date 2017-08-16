Darlington Raceway’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 race weekend going green again

DARLINGTON, SC – When the green flag drops at Darlington Raceway on Labor Day weekend, drivers could earn their “green stripe” on turn 4 at the track Too Tough to Tame.

Turn 4 will be painted green as a reminder to be kind to the environment. And Darlington Raceway is doing just that by using 100 percent Green Power for the electrical needs of the NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500. Green Power for race weekend is distributed by Pee Dee Electric Cooperative and generated by state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

To help celebrate Green Power at Darlington Raceway, fans can sign up to win three laps in a pace car on Sunday, Sept. 3, at www.DarlingtonGreenStripe.com.

Darlington Raceway's award-winning throwback campaign is now The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.