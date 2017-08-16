Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group makes repairs FEMA cannot

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Several members of the Pee Dee community came together to form the Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group.

The group aims to help residents whose homes were damaged as a result of hurricane Matthew and fix things that FEMA did not. So far, they have contacted about 127 homes but still have about 200 more that have requested the help.

“We set a cap that we have for each home, according to the budget that we have and we are looking to build more with funds that we have coming in,” said the group’s chairman, Kenneth Smith. “We are going to be looking for the ones that have roofing damage, floor damage and just a little odds and ends. Small maintenance jobs because our main focus is to get those people back and safe and sanitary homes.

Catholic Charities has been serving as case management on this project and have been generating the list of residents that are in need of the most help

One Dillon resident says he knows help is on the way, but understands it won’t be a fast process.

“I appreciate some help, and I know he’s trying to help multitudes of people in Dillon. But it slow, but I understand the problem that they are going through,” said George McLeod.

Anyone who needs help in Dillon County can call The Long Term Recovery Group at 1-888-860-7137. The line is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.