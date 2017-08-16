Florence deputies identify assault and battery suspect

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for a man wanted for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of malicious injury to personal property.

Deputies responded to a call about an assault Monday afternoon on Liberty Street in Johnsonville. Over the course of the investigation, officials obtained warrants for 26-year-old Shiron Quintike Thompson of Hemingway.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thompson is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 469 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text at #CRIME.