Florence District 1 discusses $266M bond, mayor’s opposition to school plan

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The school board for Florence School District 1 will meet Wednesday to take another look at the $266 million proposed bond to see if they can make any changes. The meeting comes after Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela and parents questioned if the proposed bond is fair for all students in the district.

Mayor Wukela says the school board is not investing as much money into the north, south and east sections of the district. He wants the board to consider equal opportunities for students in those areas.

School board chairman Barry Townsend voiced publicly his opposition to the mayor’s claims, stating Mayor Wukela wants to stall progress within the district.

Mayor Wukela says he wants improvements and new high schools throughout the district, which means the proposed $88 million high school in West Florence would need to be reconsidered, especially since other renovations such as South Florence and Wilson high schools, would be funded with less than $20 million each.

“Unfortunately there has been a history of inequity,” says Mayor Wukela. “I think the proposed referendum further cements that inequity. What you hear from the school district is, ‘Well there is something in it for everyone.’ Well something and everything for one side is not equitable.”

Chairman Townsend says the board wants to make sure it is doing its best to keep students first, but considering the safety concerns at West Florence with overcrowding, the board believes a new school should be considered with the bond.

“The plan does indeed offer something for every student for in every school in the community. Is it the same amount? No, because the needs are different,” justifies Townsend. “The folks are looking at the dollar amount. You can never actually make that equal on a short term. When you look at it over decades it certainly should be but right now we have to address needs.”

The school board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the John T. Sullivan Board Room at 319 S. Dargan Street. The only item on the agenda is Facilities Assessment Plan.

News13’s Kiahnna Patterson will have information from any decision made during the meeting on News13 at 11 p.m.