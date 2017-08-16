FLORENCE, SC – Florence Freedom Fest will be Saturday, September 9, 2017, from 4pm to 8pm at the Freedom Florence Sports Complex located at 1515 Freedom Blvd., Florence. The event will feature STEM, arts, soccer, basketball, baseball, football, golf, tennis and many other activities.

Organizers say this event will send a clear message to young people that the faith based community loves them and this culture doesn’t; and we want to see them thrive emotionally, academically and spiritually.

Freedom Fest will also feature representatives from Helping Florence Flourish, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Radio Free Florence, Naturally Outdoors, the SC National Guard and many others. Free food will be served and the event will culminate with a rally at the stage to encourage youth and families.