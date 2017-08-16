Florence schools will offer Coding Program

FLORENCE, SC – Florence School District One is one of two school districts in South Carolina offering coding courses at its three high schools this year. The only other district offering Coding to high schools in South Carolina is in Lexington County.

Florence One officials explain that coding is what makes it possible to create computer software, apps and websites. The computer browser, theOS, the app on a mobile phone, Facebook, and websites – are all made by coding.1 “Coding is programming a computer to solve problems and to take responsible risks,” said Tasha Davis. Davis added that as a prerequisite, students must have completed Algebra I and/or must be recommended by a teacher to take the course. “It will also help if the students who take coding to have analytical skills,” she added.

In the coding program, a course is designed each year for freshman, sophomore, and junior year students at the high school level with an internship experience required for the senior year. The internship is planned through Florence One’s Instructional Technology Department, as well as with partnerships with local computer technology firms of Hill-South, ACS Technologies and possibly others.

Coding terminology a browser is a program with a graphical user interface for displaying HTML files, used to navigate the World Wide Web.

b. An operating system(OS) is system software that manages computer hardware and software resources and provides common services for computer programs. All computer programs, excluding firmware, require an operating systemto function.

c. App -Apps are similar to the applications installed from a CD. They are like the desktop software programs installed on computer, except that they are used on the web directly within your browser. Sometimes they can even be shortcuts to websites.