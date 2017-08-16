Free mammogram screenings offered in Lumberton and Fayetteville

LUMBERTON, NC – The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center, a 39-foot-long, state-of-the-art screening center on wheels, will stop at Belk stores in Lumberton, and Fayetteville, during the week of September 11, 2017 to offer free, convenient mammogram screenings.  Women age 40 and over with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and have a primary care physician are eligible by calling 855-655-BMMC (2662) to schedule an appointment.  The dates and locations are:

Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Biggs Park Mall

Lumberton, NC

Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Biggs Park Mall

Lumberton, NC

Friday, September 15, 2017, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cross Creek Mall

Fayetteville, NC

Saturday, September 16, 2017, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Cross Creek Mall

Fayetteville, NC

After receiving their mammograms, women also can visit the Intimate Apparel area in their Belk stores to receive complimentary bra fittings. For more information, call 855-655-BMMC (2662) or go to www.belk.com/pink.

