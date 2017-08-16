Hartsville Young Professionals organization gives to Humane Society

HARTSVILLE, SC – The Hartsville Young Professionals (HYP) organization hosted an Ales and Tails donation drive event for the Darlington County Humane Society on August 10 at Vintage Craft Beer and Wine Boutique. HYP members and the Hartsville community were invited to attend and donate an item or monetary donation of any size. Over $1,000 was raised at the event, plus numerous items were collected. The donation drive is one of the community service projects that HYP will put on this year.

A division of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce, Hartsville Young Professionals is an organization that strives to make Hartsville a better place for young professionals to live, work, and play. Professional development, community service, and social events are held throughout the year. For more information, visit Hartsvilleyp.org.