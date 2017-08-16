Hartsville Young Professionals organization gives to Humane Society

By Published:
HYP board members deliver donation items to DCHS From L to R: Matt Majka, Jordan Pupa, Alex Forrest

HARTSVILLE, SC – The Hartsville Young Professionals (HYP) organization hosted an Ales and Tails donation drive event for the Darlington County Humane Society on August 10 at Vintage Craft Beer and Wine Boutique. HYP members and the Hartsville community were invited to attend and donate an item or monetary donation of any size. Over $1,000 was raised at the event, plus numerous items were collected. The donation drive is one of the community service projects that HYP will put on this year.

A division of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce, Hartsville Young Professionals is an organization that strives to make Hartsville a better place for young professionals to live, work, and play. Professional development, community service, and social events are held throughout the year. For more information, visit Hartsvilleyp.org.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s