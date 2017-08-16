HCFR holds physical testing for firefighters

By Published: Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue put its firefighter candidates through an ability test Wednesday morning.

Candidates go through the test as part of their application to work for the department. They were at Conway High School for three hours climbing stairs, carrying heavy equipment and dragging weight sleds.

“It is a physically demanding job.  It requires strength, endurance, the ability to be able to perform these tasks, even in training.  And that’s where they’ll start out is as a recruit,” said Assistant Chief Douglas Cline.

Assistant Chief Cline says the application before today involved written tests, so this was the first chance to test the applicants physically.

