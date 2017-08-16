HCPD arrests murder suspect in PNR Club shooting in April

Related Coverage Police: shooting at Loris nightclub is related to Freemont Rd shooting

LORIS, SC (WBTW)- Horry County police say the man accused of shooting and killing another person at the PNR Club in late April has been arrested.

A press release from police states 23-year-old Dimnique Bellamy of Longs was located by the Horry County Police Department and the US Marshal Service. Bellamy has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

One man died and 5 people were injured after the shooting at the Loris club on April 30. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick says 37-year-old Laquint Boyd was pronounced dead at Loris Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Bellamy was caught in Little River and is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

Detention center records show he was booked Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.