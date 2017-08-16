Home Works of America to repair Lake City homes

LAKE CITY, SC – Home Works of America invites homewoners to attend this drop-in to learn about opportunities to receive assistance for free necessary home repairs. If you’ve owned your home or mobile home for at least five years, bring proof of income to see if you may qualify for assistance with home repairs. The drop-in is September 8, 2017, from 9:30am – 4:00pm at the Lake City Public Library in the Community Room. The library is located at 221 East Main Street in Lake City.

Potential volunteers and donors are welcome to this drop-in as well. Adults and Youth (ages 13 and up) as well as communities stakeholders are invited to learn about how they may serve the community by “repairing a home and restoring hope” to those less fortunate, making a positive difference on a local level.

Home Works of America is a 501c3 with a mission to show God’s love through service to others, by repairing the homes of elderly and disadvantaged homeowners, assisting youth in their development and empowering communities to care for their own members. Since 1996, more than 42,000 youth have repaired more than 2,600 homes for elderly, disabled or veteran homeowners who qualify based on income/ownership guidelines. 15-25 homes are annually repaired in Greenville.

A typical homeowner assisted by Home Works of America is a 71-year-old, single African American woman, annually living on $12,000. Home Works oversees various repair projects, ranging from the replacement of roofs to the construction of ramps, the gutting of bathrooms, the repairing of ceilings and the painting of walls. In order to complete these projects free of charge to the homeowner, Home Works relies on the generous donations of corporations, churches and foundations, as well as in-kind donations by professionals who offer their services.

For more information on how to volunteer or to apply for home repair assistance in the Lake City area, please visit www.homeworksofamerica.org or contact the Home Works office at (803) 781-4536.