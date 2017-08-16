Howe Springs Fire Department participates in Fire Alarm Blitz

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Howe Springs Fire Department in Florence County completed a fire alarm blitz Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the department went door to door installing alarms at homes that didn’t have working alarms.

“We can get them for free and install them and also get the information out to know that they can contact us. This time of the year, you have a lot more fires in residences and it’s good to get that information out,” said Fire Marshal Aaron Mobley.

The Howe Springs Fire Marshal said the department and the Red Cross work together to provide the alarms for free.